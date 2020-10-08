Zurich Airport International to design and operate Noida International Airport under 40-year concession

New Delhi, October 8, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday signed the concession agreement with representatives of Zurich Airport International to commence the development of the Noida International Airport at Jewar near here.

The concession agreement was signed by Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport.

The concession agreement grants Zurich Airport International the licence to design, build and operate Noida International Airport for a period of forty years.

Noida International Airport will be developed as a Public Private Partnership (PPP), a press release from NIAL said.

"Scheduled to open in 2024, NIA will merge Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency. India’s newest greenfield airport will deliver quick, efficient processes and excellent value for passengers, airlines and partners. NIA will operate as a fully digital airport, providing a safe and contactless travel experience and customized commercial offerings for passengers. NIA will be the first net zero emissions airport in its class, setting a new standard for sustainable aviation," it said.

S P Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, CM & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, “Infrastructure development will be key to economic recovery, not only in the state but also for the country. The construction of Noida International Airport will support economic growth through job creation in the state, while making it the most preferred destination for domestic as well as global investors in the upcoming years. We look forward to supporting the Zurich Airport International team to jumpstart this mega project, which will reinforce the economic progress of the state of Uttar Pradesh.”

Daniel Bircher, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Airport International (Asia) said, “The signing of the concession agreement marks an important milestone in the development of the Noida International Airport. When phase 1 development is completed in 2024, we will provide capacity for 12 million passengers per year. In partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India, Zurich Airport International looks forward to making this airport a major player in Indian air transportation and a benchmark for ease of use for passengers and logistic partners. We are a committed and trusted partner for India’s growth, and see tremendous opportunity to invest and participate in India’s aviation growth story.”

Arun Vir Singh said, “We are pleased to sign the concession agreement with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) to commence work on the Noida International Airport. This world-class airport will not only connect western UP region with other domestic and international destinations, but also provide additional capacity to Delhi NCR region. Together, we look forward to building India’s leading airport which boasts of quality, eﬃciency, technology and sustainability. We are very excited to begin work as we move ahead with a vision to co-create a world-class facility."

In November last year, Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA) won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida for a period of 40 years. ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May this year.

Flughafen Zürich AG is a listed company that operates Zurich Airport as a diversified business and licensee of the Swiss Confederation.

Zurich Airport is Switzerland’s gateway to the world. Over 31 million people arrived at, transferred via or departed from the airport in 2019, making it not only the region’s most important transport hub, but also the leading meeting place. With around 280 companies employing almost 27,000 people, Zurich Airport is a key economic driver for the region.

NNN