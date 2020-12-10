Zurich Airport International selects Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP to design Noida airport terminal

New Delhi, December 10, 2020

Zurich Airport International has selected a consortium consisting of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP as the architects to design the passenger terminal of Delhi Noida International Airport (DNIA) at Jewar, near here through a three-phase, design competition conducted between June and August 2020.

The Uttar Pradesh government had, in October, signed the concession agreement with Zurich Airport International to commence the development of the new airport. The concession agreement grants Zurich Airport International the licence to design, build and operate Noida International Airport for a period of forty years.

A press release from Zurich Airport International said the winner was selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in airport design -- Gensler / Arup; Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP; SOM / Mott McDonalds. The design competition was conducted under exceptional circumstances this year, and the architects prepared and presented their designs collaborating and communicating remotely.

"The winning design, presented by Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP, best fits the defined project objectives: merging Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality, creating a modern and seamless passenger experience, setting new benchmarks in sustainability for airport terminal buildings in India, envisioning green spaces inside and around the building, offering a concept for a future airport city, and providing flexible expansion options to serve 30 million passengers per year in the future," the release said.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited said, “We are pleased to partner with Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP to design this long-envisioned strategic project at Jewar. The team created the winning design with an efficient layout, convincing design language, multiple high-quality areas, spaced out with lush greenery with a balanced concept for both energy savings and a tangible sense of sustainability. The team demonstrated their proficiency in complementing customer comfort with sustainability, timeless design with flexibility for future needs. We will work closely with the team to ensure a design with everything available that a passenger expects at a world-class airport."

Gudmund Stokke, Founding partner and Head of Design at Nordic, said on behalf of the team, “We are very happy to have won the confidence of Zurich Airport through our competition design for the new Delhi Noida International Airport. DNIA will become a unique new gateway to the world city of Delhi and to the state of Uttar Pradesh. In this project Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP will combine the collective experience and knowledge from the airports in Hyderabad, Oslo, Istanbul, Zurich to create a truly modern, innovative and green airport, based in a region of strong historic and cultural tradition”.

According to the release, the new "visionary" airport for Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Noida and Western Uttar Pradesh will provide a seamless travel experience, ease of way finding and high-quality commercial offers and a pleasurable atmosphere for travellers. The design of the airport will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services and commitment to minimal environmental impact, it said.

Once fully constructed, the Delhi Noida International Airport will be the second international airport serving the NCR of Delhi and the fast developing Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development area between Delhi and Agra.

"With the investment in the Delhi Noida International Airport project, Zurich Airport International commits to be a trusted partner for the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh by supporting the national agenda through infrastructure development and job creation," it said.

Flughafen Zürich AG is a listed company that operates Zurich Airport as a diversified business and licensee of the Swiss Confederation. With a workforce of over 1,700 employees, the company generated turnover of CHF 1,210.1 million in 2019. 33.3 percent of its shares are held by the canton and 5 percent by the city of Zurich.

Zurich Airport is Switzerland’s gateway to the world. Over 31 million people arrived at, transferred via or departed from the airport in 2019, making it not only the region’s most important transport hub, but also the leading meeting place. With around 280 companies employing almost 27,000 people, Zurich Airport is a key economic driver for the region.

YIAPL is a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop the greenfield Delhi Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The company will be responsible for implementing the Public-Private Partnership project together with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi Okhla Industrial Development Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.

