Your Step-by-step Guide to Choosing a Web Hosting Service

Mumbai, November 26, 2020

Collaborating with the best web hosting service is more significant than you think. It's a partnership. Choose the wrong one, and you could find yourself striving to get support, experiencing downtime or worse. However, selecting a domain hosting service shouldn't be a task, though. Consider these points below during your research, and you'll will be able to select your domain hosting service easily.

1. Type of hosting offered

Service providers offer:

 Shared hosting

 VPS hosting

 Dedicated hosting

 Managed hosting

However, look at the advantages and disadvantages of all. Some of the questions which you can ask yourself before you zero down on a plan are:

 Will you need an infrastructure?

 Will you require greater access or control over servers and website?

 Are you not into technical stuff?

 Would it be simpler to allow the hosting company to do the maintenance?

2. Support

What are the support channels: emails, forums, live chat, telephone, 24*7 or office hours?

Are they India based or some other country?

If your server or website malfunction, from technical errors to DNS attacks, you should be able to rectify the situation quickly. This becomes more important, depending on your website. For instance, if you operate an e-commerce site, you will be losing business every second you are offline. So, make sure the support is always there for you.

3. Look out for Features

The domain hosting service provider you choose should be able to move you effortlessly to the next plan or storage capacity to meet the needs of your business or website. An essential feature that is often ignored is scalability - both upgrade and downgrade. This is a crucial feature because you should be able to downgrade if you find yourself with the wrong hosting product. So, ensure you get yourself a hosting provider who gives you the liberty to move to the best plan immediately.

4. Server locations

Is the location of the data centres vital to you?

Do you accumulate personal data on your website?

Is your server compliance led?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, you may want to look into the location of your servers. Some web hosting companies even enable you to pick your data centre location. The advantage of choosing your data centre is speed and performance.

5. Areas of specialisation

What specific platforms do they specialise in?

Nowadays, WordPress dominates the internet. Numerous hosting providers have packages and plans dedicated to WordPress hosting. If your website's Content Management System (CMS) is WordPress, then you should look strictly at managed WordPress hosting plans. There are various other content management systems (CMS) besides WordPress, and if you'd like to keep your prospects open, then look for hosts that offer more than one CMS.

6. Security

Depending on the type of your business, you might have higher standards to meet in terms of protection. Will this web hosting company meet these expectations? Or would another company be better helpful?

Are SSL certificates included as well?

Likewise, just because you might not have to follow regulated standards does not mean security should not be a determinant in your decision. The internet is a rough area, and you should ensure your web hosting company has proper measures in place to secure your server and website.

So, research well before you buy any web hosting plans in India, or you might get stuck with the inappropriate ones.

(Disclaimer: This is branded content. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and discretion before entering into any correspondence, investment, purchase, business dealings or any other decision on the basis of this content.)

