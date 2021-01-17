World’s first hybrid Aerospace and Defence Exhibition to be held in Bengaluru on February 3-5

Bengaluru, January 17, 2021

Preparations are on in full swing for the world’s first hybrid Aerospace and Defence Exhibition in Bangalore scheduled to be held from February 3-5, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparations for Aero India - 21 during the Apex Committee Meeting on January 15 in Bengaluru.

Aero India 2021 will be conducted as a business event. The hybrid exhibition would have the business element in the physical as well as virtual forms.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasised on the safe conduct of the event and making it inclusive for the world Aerospace & Defence (A&D) industry. The hybrid model of Aero India-21 should be the template for the world for the conduct of business in the new normal till the concerns of the pandemic are addressed, he said.

The event will have stalls being provided in both the physical and virtual realms which will result in greater engagement and the exhibitors will experience a greater outreach catering to those who could not join the event physically. The participants could participate virtually in the seminars, interact with the exhibitors and representatives, hold B2B meetings and also view the product details and supporting videos, he added.

Aero India, being one of the major international A&D exhibitions, requires active participation, shared responsibility and synchronised efforts at all levels. Towards defining the roles and responsibilities, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on the margins of the meeting between the Union Government and the Karnataka Government.

The theme of the event is “Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat. "The indigenous technological and logistic prowess will be brought to the fore and the event will embolden Indian Aerospace and Defence industry, Start-ups and MSMEs to forge partnerships with foreign OEMs who are also keen to attend," an official press release said.

The meeting was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Secretary of the Department of Defence Production Raj Kumar, AOC-in-C Southern Command Air Marshal RK Mathur, GoC-in-C Southern Command Lt Gen C P Mohanty and other senior officials.

Aero India-21 abides by International norms for the conduct of such events and incorporates additional precautions for social distancing, crowd control wherein the total exhibition area count has been reduced to 15,000 people and Air Display Visual Area to 3000 people. It will promote safe social behaviour such as the compulsory wearing of facemask, non-contact interactions etc. Brochures and literature would be predominantly in digital format, contactless experience for registration and booth visits. Negative RT-PCR test should be done 72 hours prior to February 3. Entry screening and restricting entry of people with symptoms will be undertaken to ensure safety for all attendees.

Rajnath Singh also launched the Aero India-21 mobile app which will provide a handy interactive interface for all issues related to the event including a hassle-free entry to the venue. The app will be available on the Apple App Store/Google Play Store. It has features to support exhibitors, attendees and the media.

As many as 576 exhibitors and 35+ foreign delegations have registered thus far.

"Aero India 2021 is symbolic of India’s resolve to further its business interests also take global initiatives towards furthering peace and security in the region," the release said.

Rajnath Singh complimented the host State’s preparedness and efforts and expressed confidence in the conduct of a safe Aero India-21 during the prevailing pandemic situation.

He also highlighted a giant step in self-reliance through the order of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to HAL valued at over Rs 48,000 crores which will prove a boon to Karnataka in general and Bengaluru in particular in terms of generation of more than 50,000 jobs with extensive participation of MSMEs and private sector.

NNN