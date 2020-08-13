Work begins on Katra-Delhi Express Road Corridor, to be completed by 2023

New Delhi, August 13, 2020

Work has started on the first-of-its-kind Katra-Delhi Express Road Corridor which will be completed by 2023, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh, who represents Katra Vaishnodevi constituency in Jammu & Kashmir said the expressway will reduce the travel time from Katra to Delhi to around six and half hours and Jammu to Delhi to just about six hours. Katra is the entry point to the hill shrine of Vaishno Devi.

Once this express road corridor becomes functional, people will prefer to travel to Delhi by road instead of undertaking the journey by train or by air. It will also connect the holy cities of Katra and Amritsar besides offering connectivity for some other major important religious shrines, he added.

After the completion of a survey by Feedback Consultants Ltd, the process of acquisition of land was nearing completion and the work on the ground has started. Estimated to cost more than Rs 35,000 crore, the important cities through which this expressway corridor will pass include Jammu and Kathua in J&K, and Jalandhar, Amritsar, Kapurthala and Ludhiana in Punjab.

Meanwhile, simultaneous widening of the National Highway between Pathankot and Jammu was also being undertaken, to upgrade it from a 4-lane road to 6-lane, which will also prove to be a great boon for travellers between Jammu, Kathua and Pathankot.

Scheduled to be completed within a timeline of three years, the road corridor will prove to be a path-breaking revolution in promoting industry and investments in the entire region, the Minister said. It will also pave the way for the growth of economic hubs in cities like Kathua and Jammu, he added.

NNN