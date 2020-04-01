Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Bengaluru, April 1, 2020

IT services major Wipro Limited, Wipro Enterprises Limited and the Azim Premji Foundation today together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society," a press release from Wipro said.

The release said integrated action would be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it.

"These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350-strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country. These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro," it said.

Of the Rs 1125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1000 crore. These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation, the release said.

"Modern global society has not confronted a crisis of this magnitude and type. The Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro believe that we must all work together to not only deal with this crisis and minimize its human impact, particularly on the disadvantaged, but also learn from these extraordinary times, to develop a more resilient global community, based on justice, equity, humaneness, and ecological sustainability.

"We are completely committed to this quest and wish everyone all safety," the release added.

Azim Premji Foundation is a philanthropic organization established by Wipro founder Azim Premji.

Wipro Enterprises has Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering under its umbrella.

NNN