Weekly “Kisan Rail” service from Maharashtra to Bihar from Friday

New Delhi, August 6, 2020

A weekly special parcel train, “Kisan Rail”, will be flagged off at 1100 hours from Deolali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar tomorrow.

The train will be flagged off via video conferencing by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The train will have an initial composition of 10 +1 high capacity parcel vans (VPs). The train will reach Danapur at 1845 hour the next day covering the journey of 1519 km in around 31 hours 45 minutes, an official press release said.

"The train will provide seamless supply chain of perishable produce. It is a step towards realizing the goal of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022, the Railway Ministry said in a release. This train will help in transporting perishable agricultural products like vegetables, fruits to the market in a very short timeframe. Equipped with frozen containers, it is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, including fish, meat and milk," the release said.

Bhusawal Division of the Central Railway is primarily an agro-based division. Nasik and the surrounding region produce a huge quantity of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, other perishables, onions and other agro products. These perishables are mainly transported to areas around Patna, Prayagraj, Katni, Satna and so on.

This train has been provided scheduled halts at Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar and Buxar.

Indian Railways have earlier run single commodity-special trains like Banana Specials. But this will be the first-ever multi-commodity trains and will carry fruits like Pomegranate, Banana, Grapes etc and vegetables like Capsicum, Cauliflower, Drumsticks, Cabbage, Onion, Chillies, and so on.

Aggressive marketing is being done with local farmers, loaders, APMC and individuals. Demand is being aggregated. It is expected that the train will be patronised well and will be a great help to the farmers, as the freight of this train will be charged as per parcel tariff of the normal train (P Scale).

NNN