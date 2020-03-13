Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flights till April 27

New Delhi, March 13, 2020

Full-service carrier Vistara has banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from availing its services till April 27 for "unacceptable behaviour" onboard an IndiGo flight in January this year.

"Based on the 'Order' passed by an internal committee constituted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. in compliance with the respective CAR and following due process, we have placed the passenger on our no-fly list until 27 April 2020," a Vistara spokesperson said.

Last month, IndiGo had halved the six-month flying ban on Kamra. An 'Internal Committee' had heard both parties in February and passed an order pursuant to which Kamra has been suspended from flying IndiGo for a period of three months.

IndiGo said that it will comply with the order of the Internal Committee.

Kamra has challenged the airline's decision to bar him from its flights in the Delhi High Court.

In January, IndiGo had barred the stand-up comedian for six months for "unacceptable behaviour" onboard one of its flights.

It was alleged that Kamra, while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight, provoked a TV news anchor by asking questions over his news presentation style.

Following IndiGo's announcement, some other airlines, including Air India, also barred Kamra from flying on any of their flights.

NNN