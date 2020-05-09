Two new iconic avatars of the BMW 8 Series now in India

New Delhi, May 9, 2020

The two most luxurious models from BMW -- the first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe -- were launched in India on Friday.

Both models are available to order at all BMW dealerships, a press release from BMW India said.

Building upon the dream car heritage, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a sports car for four passengers. With its highly emotive, aesthetic design, superior dynamic ability and generous amount of interior space, this is the most luxurious sports coupe ever built by BMW, the release said.

"The first-ever BMW M8 Coupe embodies a perfect fusion of exceptional performance and progressive luxury. Within BMW’s Luxury Class, this two-door four-seater sports car is the most powerful superlative – bold, audacious and uncompromising. Drawing on one of the most powerful engines from BMW M Gmbh, its M genes have been elegantly translated for everyday use. It offers luxurious ambience with the ultimate motorsport feeling, designed to challenge the limits of dynamic performance," the release said.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “Pioneers who have reached a superior level of excellence only settle for the best. They seek perfection in whatever they do and inspire others to achieve greater heights. It is as much about substance of character as it is about sophistication of personality. For these connoisseurs, BMW is rewriting the definition of luxury and performance. The first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a creation between ambition and emotion, between presence and extravagance - an avantgarde choice for frontrunners who drive the future. On the other hand, with the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe, we are addressing our high performance-oriented customers. When they step inside the M8, they can measure acceleration, sense its power but for feelings, the only measuring instrument is still goosebumps – and that’s what an M8 supplies in abundance. These two top-of-the-line offerings in the uber-luxury segment define everything that captures one’s imagination.”

According to the release, the standalone character of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comes alive with a graceful elongated design, athletic proportions and an aura of sporting exclusivity.

"The two extra doors and impressive space combine with an extended wheelbase and exceptional ride comfort, making it an outstanding operator both in everyday driving and over longer journeys. For those who want an even sportier, bolder avatar of the first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, the ‘M Sport’ Edition is on offer," it said.