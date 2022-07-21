Reliance Brands to launch Maison Valentino brand in India

Mumbai, July 21, 2022

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) today said it had inked a long-term distribution agreement with Valentino to bring to India the most established Italian Maison de Couture.

Through this long-term partnership, RBL will partner with Valentino to open its first boutique in Delhi, followed by a flagship store in Mumbai. The first store is due to open in 2022 by the end of the summer, with the flagship store in Mumbai to follow in the coming months.

The stores will stock a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories of the brand, a press release from RBL said.

The new long-term distribution deal will allow brand presence through a renewed store concept geared toward adapting to the changes in the retail market. Experiential design will provide customers with a global experience and a bespoke client experiential journey, the release said.

“Valentino needs no introduction in India. Founded by the legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino has gone through impactful creative evolution under the current Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli and CEO Jacopo Venturini heralding the brand into contemporary luxury while leveraging its heritage as the most established Italian Maison de Couture,” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

“The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs," he said.

“We are pleased to join forces with India’s leader in luxury retail, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and proud to work together to expand our shared vision and voice in this important market, rife with new opportunities. The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honored to be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture. As per the new business model, we are leveraging the strong relationships between the brand, its sales force and the customers, hinged on our Couture values - obsession for detail, creativity and client centricity - that together with human capital and teamwork are at the core of the company culture and the main drivers of its evolution. We look forward to bringing Valentino’s renowned collections and our one-of-a-kind customer journey mindset to India,” said Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Maison Valentino.

In Delhi, Valentino will open a 162 sqm boutique in DLF Emporio, which will carry Valentino women’s collections and an edited selection of men’s accessories, while the Mumbai flagship will carry the whole Valentino universe: a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and Valentino Garavani accessories of the brand that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties, and fragrances.

The brand is currently present in over 144 locations through 212 Valentino directly operated boutiques and over 1,300 points of sale.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a part of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown Indian designer brands.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Sunglass Hut, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, Vision Express, and West Elm.

RBL today operates 1,937 doors split into 732 stores and 1,205 shop-in-shops in India. In 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring the British toy retailer, Hamleys. Globally Hamleys has 213 doors across 15 countries.

Maison Valentino is a leading Italian institution in the fashion and luxury sector. The company, with its signature DNA, is a landmark of Made in Italy on the international scene, the most established Italian Maison de Couture with presence in Prêt-à-porter sectors including Women’s, Men’s, Couture collections, and in activities with licensed partners in eyewear and Valentino Beauty.

Maison Valentino is present in over 144 locations through a strategic distribution network enhanced to date, which involves more than 212 directly operated boutiques located in key shopping locations around the world and approximately 1,300 points of sale.

Founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino S.p.A. is controlled by Mayhoola for Investments LLC since 2012. The acquisition allowed for a rapid development of the brand’s potential, which still continues today, the release added.

