Meta and Jio Platforms collaborate to launch JioMart on WhatsApp

Mumbai, August 29, 2022

Meta and Jio Platforms, a part of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), today announced the launch of the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat.

"A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat," a press release from Jio Platforms said.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a Facebook post, "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians.”

The release said the launch was part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country.

The JioMart on WhatsApp experience will revolutionize the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people’s shopping experience, it said.

Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number (+917977079770) on WhatsApp.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is a subsidiary of RIL and the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL group. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and net profit of ₹ 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

RRVL is the largest and the most profitable retailer in India with the widest reach. It has been listed among the fastest growing retailers in the world in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing 2022 index. It is ranked 56th in the list of Top Global Retailers and is the only Indian retailer to be featured in the Top 100.

Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited).

"It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond," the release said.

