India's merchandise exports rise by 16.8% to $ 37.94 billion in June, 2022

New Delhi, July 5, 2022

India's merchandise exports rose by 18.6 per cent to $ 37.94 billion in June 2022 from $ 32.49 billion in the same month of last year.

The country's exports in April-June 2022-23 totalled $ 116.77 billion, up 22.22% from $ 95.54 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said the value of non-petroleum exports in June 2022 was $ 30.12 billion, a growth of 5.53% over $ 28.54 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-June 2022-23 was $ 92.49 billion, an increase of 11.92% over $ 82.65 billion in the same period of 2021-22.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery (GJ) exports in June 2022 was $ 26.75 billion, registering a growth of 4.0% over $ 25.72 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-June 2022-23 was $ 82.43 billion, an increase of 12.19% over $ 73.47 billion in April-June 2021-22.

Petroleum products (98.01%), electronic goods (50.66%) and ready-made garments of all textiles (44.67%) led the way in the high increase in exports during June 2022, the statement said.

India’s merchandise imports in June 2022 were $ 63.58 billion, an increase of 51.02% over $ 42.1 billion in June 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April-June 2022-23 were $ 187.02 billion with an increase of 47.31% over $ 126.96 billion in April-June 2021-22.

The value of non-petroleum imports was $ 42.84 billion in June 2022, up 36.36% over $ 31.42 billion in June 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April-June 2022-23 was $ 126.95 billion, an increase of 32.18% over $ 96.04 billion in April-June 2021-22.

The value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & precious metals) imports was $ 36.7 billion in June 2022, a growth of 31.71% over $ 27.87 billion in June 2021. Non-oil, non-GJ imports in April-June 2022-23 were $ 107.14 billion, an increase of 32.55% as compared to $ 80.83 billion in April-June 2021-22.

The trade deficit in June 2022 was $ 25.63 billion, while it was $ 70.25 billion during April-June 2022-23.

