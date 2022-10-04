India's merchandise exports fall by 3.52% to $ 32.62 billion in September 2022

New Delhi, October 4, 2022

India's merchandise exports fell by 3.52 per cent to $ 32.62 billion in September 2022 from $ 33.81 billion in the same month of the previous year.

The decline was attributed to a slowdown in some developed economies and the consequential fall in demand as well as to certain measures taken to contain domestic inflation and food security concerns, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The trade deficit in September 2022 was $ 26.72 billion which is an improvement over the figure of $ 28.68 billion in the previous month.

The release said India's merchandise exports in April-September of FY 2022-23 were $ 229.05 billion, up 15.54% over the level of $ 198.25 billion achieved in the same period of the previous financial year.

The value of non-petroleum exports in September 2022 was $ 26.54 billion, down 7.25% from $ 28.62 billion in September 2021. The value of non-petroleum exports in April -September 2022-23 was $ 179.17 billion, an increase of 5.6% over $ 169.67 billion in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2022 was $ 22.9 billion, lower by 9.78% than $ 25.38 billion in the same month of the previous year. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-September 2022-23 was $ 158.68 billion, an increase of 5.53% over the level of $ 150.37 billion recorded in the same period of FY 2021-22.

India’s merchandise imports in September 2022 totalled $ 59.35 billion, an increase of 5.44% over $ 56.29 billion in September 2021.

The cumulative imports in April-September 2022-23 were $ 378.53 billion, up 37.89% over $ 274.5 billion in the same period of the last financial year.

The value of non-petroleum imports was $ 43.75 billion in September 2022, up 10.73% over $ 39.51 billion in the corresponding month of 2021.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April-September 2022-23 was $ 263.54 billion, an increase of 28.58% compared to $ 204.97 billion in the same period of 2021-22.

The value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & precious metals) imports was $ 36.5 billion in September 2022, up 16.78% over$ 31.26 billion in September 2021. The cumulative imports of these items in April -September 2022-23 were $ 222.78 billion, an increase of 34.45%, as compared to $ 165.7 billion in the same period of 2021-22.

The trade deficit during April-September 2022-23 was $ 149.47 billion, the release added.

