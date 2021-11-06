India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai crosses two lakh footfalls

New Delhi, November 6, 2021

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded more than 2,00,000 footfalls as on November 3 during the first month after its inauguration by Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal on October 1.

The India Pavilion also hosted several various sector- and state-specific sessions to discuss India’s growth roadmap. It also secured investment opportunities for the country and celebrated several cultural events to attract visitors.

Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai said, “October was a huge success for the India Pavilion. We saw a strong visitor turnout and expect this momentum to continue in the coming months."

“While the India Pavilion will showcase more business opportunities for collaboration and investment, the popularity of India’s festivals, food, and cultural performances, have been crucial aspects in attracting visitors from across the globe,” he added.

The pavilion started with the Climate & Biodiversity Week from October 3rd-9th. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy conducted various sessions that highlighted India’s renewable energy goals and climate action plan. These were followed by Space and Urban and Rural Development weeks, where discussions around the future of the sectors, the issues and challenges in the sectors, role of the government regulations and incentives were discussed.

Besides sector-specific weeks, the India Pavilion also hosted specific weeks for Gujarat, Karnataka and the Union Territory of Ladakh. The state of Gujarat organized events at the India Pavilion where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually showcased the state’s vibrant Pharma sector along with its plan for sustainable development.

Similarly, the Karnataka Week also witnessed the presence of Murugesh Nirani, Minister, Large and Medium Scale Industries, along with C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood.

Additionally, a series of events showcasing opportunities in Ladakh across focus sectors like sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, food processing and tourism were discussed during the Ladakh Week at India Pavilion.

The Karnataka week saw announcement on partnership between the State Government and the Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) to strengthen the investment ties between India and UAE. GII’s investment approach in India is sector-agnostic and the firm plans to invest another $ 500 million (INR 3,500 crore) in India in the next three years.

The Climate & Biodiversity week saw virtual participation of R K Singh, Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy; Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State, New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers and Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary in the Ministry.

The Space sector sessions were addressed by K Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) & Secretary Department of Space and Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) and Umamaheshwaran R, Scientific Secretary, ISRO.

The Urban and Rural Development week that started from October 31 was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs including Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director (Smart Cities Mission); Jaideep, OSD (Urban Transport) and Dinesh Kapila, Economic Advisor (Housing).

The month also witnessed an array of cultural activities during the Dusshera and Navratri celebrations. These included folk dances, storytelling and music for countless visitors and dignitaries. The ongoing Diwali celebrations at India Pavilion comprised colourful installations, lighting in the form of Swarangoli or LED rangoli, virtual display of firecrackers and performances by leading artists such as Salim-Sulaiman, Dhruv and Rooh bands from India and Dubai.

