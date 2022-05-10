High-level delegation from Oman to visit India for Joint Commission Meeting, other events

New Delhi, May 10, 2022

A high-level multi-sectoral delegation led by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman will be on a five-day visit to India from today.

During the visit, senior officials from both the sides would be participating in the 10th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) to be held on May 11 in New Delhi.

The meeting will be co-chaired by India's Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Qais bin Mohammed.

The 48-member Omani delegation includes senior officials and business representatives from diverse areas spanning health, pharmaceuticals, mining, tourism, telecommunication, energy, shipping and real estate.

A press release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said the visit is taking place at a time when bilateral trade between India and Oman has grown 82% to reach $ 9.94 billion in 2021-22.

"The visit provides an excellent opportunity to renew and further strengthen the already close and dynamic economic ties between the two countries," it said.

On May 12, a meeting of the India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) will be jointly organized by FICCI and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The JBC will see participation of the two Ministers, who will address the meeting and also interact with businessmen of the two other countries.

A number of other engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai including B2B events, industry interactions, investor meetings and so on are scheduled for the visiting Omani delegation during their stay in India, the release added.

NNN