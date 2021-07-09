GI-certified Madurai Malli and other flowers exported to the US, Dubai from Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, July 9, 2021

For ensuring that Indians living abroad get supplies of fresh flowers for deities at home and temples, consignments of Geographical Indications (GI)-certified Madurai Malli (Jasmine) and other traditional flowers such as button rose, lily and marigold were exported today to the United States and Dubai from Tamil Nadu.

The flowers were sourced from Nilakottai, Dindigul and Sathyamangalam by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (​APEDA)-registered exporters from Coimbatore.

The exporters of consignments were supported by professors from the floriculture department of Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore in the adoption of packaging technology to increase the shelf life of the flowers.

Direct contacts with the farmers to cultivate quality flowers were undertaken by the exporters and the initiative generated employment to about 130 women workers and about 30 skilled workers, an official press release said.

During 2020-2021, fresh-cut jasmine flowers and bouquets (comprising jasmine and other traditional flowers) valued at Rs 66.28 crore were exported to the US, UAE and Singapore. Of this, flowers valued at Rs 11.84 crore were exported from the Tamil Nadu region through the airports of Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

Jasmine (Jasminum Officinale) is one of the most popular flowers found across the world. The scent of jasmine is synonymous with the splendour of Madurai’s Meenakshi temple. Madurai has emerged as a major market for the jasmine grown in its neighbourhood and has evolved into the 'jasmine capital' of India.

