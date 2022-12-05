Daiso Japan, Japanese lifestyle value brand, launches store in Mumbai

Mumbai, December 5, 2022

Leading Japanese lifestyle value retail concept store Daiso Japan has launched a store in Mumbai as part of its plans to expand its footprint in India.

With over 6,000 stores worldwide, Daiso Japan sells a wide range of lifestyle, novelty and gift products.

"Daiso's focus on absolute quality and uniqueness across its product range is key to its global appeal. The value store ensures its products are up to date, keeping in mind the consumer’s needs and wants for their day-to-day life," a press release from the company said.

The store boasts an array of items ranging from organization solutions, bakeware, dinnerware, cleaning tools, and stationery to DIY tools, sewing and knitting tools, gardening items, toys, and pet accessories.

"Daiso Japan’s over 3000 sq feet stores are filled with endless options housing more than 3000 products starting at a sweet price point of Rs. 99 and promising to have something in store for everyone visiting.

"Daiso Japan assures quality, exclusivity, and value with its range of offerings; with over 150 new products being added every month, customers are sure to expect new surprises at every store visit," the release said.

The company has entered the Indian market through a strategic alliance between Apparel GroupIndia Pvt Ltd. and Lals international holdings ltd. The brand launched its first store in Chandigarh, followed by Lucknow and Vasai in Mumbai. The store at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla is its fourth in India.

"The brand is exceptionally positive that India has enormous potential for growth in the Home and Lifestyle product categories and has robust expansion plans for future years.

“Over the last five decades, Daiso Japan has focused on building a formidable assortment of products for consumers, bringing those trends and experiences from Japan to across the world and now India. We aim to open approximately 50+ stores pan India in the coming years, we are confident of bringing the best of products to a new world of consumers," Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India, said.

Apparel Group is a fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Daiso Japan was launched in December 1977 and is headquartered in Hiroshima city, Japan.

