Consumer Protection Authority passes order against Cloudtail for selling pressure cookers in violation of BIS standards

New Delhi, November 5, 2022

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has passed an order against Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd. for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice by selling domestic pressure cookers in violation of mandatory standards prescribed as per Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

The CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, initiated suo motu action against e-commerce platforms for the sale of domestic pressure cookers in violation of compulsory standards. It had issued notice to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Shopclues and Snapdeal as well as to the sellers registered on these platforms.

Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd. is the seller of Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 4 L. It does not give pressure alerts by a whistle. The pressure cooker was being offered for sale to consumers on the Amazon e-commerce platform.

Cloudtail submitted in its reply to CCPA that after the QCO came into force, it had suspended the import of pressure cookers. It was observed by CCPA that though import was suspended, the company had not stopped the sale of such pressure cookers to consumers.

In fact, this submission evidently indicated that despite being aware of the QCO, the company was still selling such pressure cookers to consumers at large. A total of 1,033 units of pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold by Cloudtail through the Amazon e-commerce platform after notification of the QCO.

In the order, CCPA directed Cloudtail to recall the 1,033 units of pressure cookers sold by it and reimburse the price of the cookers to the consumers and submit a compliance report within 45 days.

The company was also directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 for selling domestic pressure cookers to consumers in violation to mandatory standards prescribed under the QCO and violating the rights of consumers, an official press release said.

Violation of standards mandated by the QCOs not only endangers public safety but can make consumers vulnerable to severe injuries including loss of life. This is a critical cause for concern, especially in the case of the domestic pressure cookers, present in most homes in the immediate vicinity of family members, it said.

CCPA has also issued Safety Notices under Section 18(2)(j) of the Act to alert and caution consumers against buying goods which do not hold valid ISI Mark and violate compulsory BIS standards.

While the first Safety Notice was issued with regard to Helmets, Pressure Cookers and Cooking gas cylinders, the second Safety Notice was issued with regard to household goods including electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens, domestic gas stoves with LPG etc.

CCPA is continuously monitoring the consumer protection landscape in the country. Recently, CCPA issued an advisory to all e-commerce platforms with regard to the sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs containing ingredients as listed in Schedule E(1) of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules highlighting that sale or facilitation of the sale of such drugs shall be done only after a valid prescription of a registered medical practitioner is uploaded by the user on the platform, the release added.

