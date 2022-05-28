Centre to develop framework to check fake reviews on e-commerce websites

New Delhi, May 28, 2022

The Union Government will develop a framework to keep a check over fake reviews on e-commerce websites.

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), after studying the present mechanism being followed by the e-commerce entities in India and best practices available globally, will develop these frameworks, an official press release said.

DoCA, in association with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) along with various stakeholders like e-commerce entities, consumer forums, law universities, lawyers, FICCI, CII, consumer rights activists and others, in a meeting discussed the magnitude and roadmap ahead to check fake reviews on websites.

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on e-commerce platforms to see the opinion and experience of users who have already purchased the good or service.

“Traceability by ensuring the authenticity of the reviewer and the associated liability of the platform are the two key issues here. Also e-com players must disclose as to how they choose the 'most relevant reviews' for display in a fair and transparent manner,” Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, DoCA, said.

An official press release said all stakeholders agreed that the issue deserves to be monitored closely and appropriate framework governing the fake reviews should be developed to address the issue for protection of consumer interest.

Stakeholders from e-commerce companies claimed that they have frameworks in place by which they monitor fake reviews and would be pleased to take part in developing a legal framework on the issue.

Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary and Mr. Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, DoCA, also attended the meeting. Manisha Kapoor, CEO, ASCI highlighted the categories of fake and misleading reviews and their impact on consumer interest. Paid reviews, unverifiable reviews and absence of disclosure in case of incentivised reviews which make it challenging for consumers to recognize genuine reviews were among the issues discussed.

NNN