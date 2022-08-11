Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons arrives in Delhi, National Capital Region

New Delhi, August 11, 2022

Tim Hortons, Canada's well-known coffee and baked food brand, launched in India today with the opening of two outlets at Select Citywalk Mall at Saket in Delhi and at DLF Cyberhub in Gurugram, near here, in Haryana.

The event was attended by Canada’s High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay.

Established in 1964, Tim Hortons is known worldwide for its signature coffee and beverages and food. In addition to its iconic beverages, prepared-to-order food, and baked goods, Tim Hortons has introduced a host of menu options for the Indian market.

The company has an exclusive agreement with a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners; AG Café International Management LTD will act as the master franchisee of the Tim Hortons brand in India.

"We are very proud to support Tim Hortons' arrival in India, and I am delighted to participate in today’s opening of the first two locations in the Delhi NCR. Tim Horton’s long-awaited launch is a sign of the close relationship between Canada and India, and between Canadians and Indians. Indians can now enjoy a taste of what is an essential part of growing up in Canada," MacKay said on the occasion.

Canada is well known in India and other countries as a credible source of delicious, nutritious, healthy and safe food brands and products. Tim Hortons is the latest Canadian brand to successfully launch in India, adding to the range of Canadian food products already available to Indian consumers.

"Tim Hortons entry to the Indian market is testament to the growing bilateral trade and investment relationship between Canada and India," a press release from the Canadian High Commission here said.

Canada and India have a robust trade and economic relationship. Over the past decade - 2012 to 2021 - merchandise trade between Canada and India increased 71%, to reach CAD 9 billion in 2021.

India is Canada’s 6th-largest merchandise trading partner in the Indo-Pacific region, Canada’s 13th-largest merchandise trading partner globally, and its 14th-largest destination for merchandise exports.

"With a population of approximately 1.3 billion people, India is the 6th biggest economy in the world and a priority market for the Government of Canada," the release said.

Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry. Currently, Tim Hortons has more than 5,300 restaurants across 13 countries, including the Middle East, China, the UK, Mexico, Spain, Thailand and the Philippines.

NNN