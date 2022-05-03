Adani Wilmar buys Kohinoor brand to strengthen its leadership in the rice and food business

Ahmedabad, May 3, 2022

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of the largest and fastest growing packaged food FMCG companies in India with a wide array of consumer products, today announced the acquisition of several brands including the renowned Kohinoor Brand – domestic (India region) from McCormick Switzerland GMBH for an undisclosed amount.

In essence, the acquisition would give AWL exclusive rights over the brand "Kohinoor" basmati rice along with Ready to Cook, Ready to Eat curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor brand umbrella in India.

A press release from Adani Wilmar said the addition of Kohinoor’s domestic brand portfolio strengthens Adani Wilmar’s leadership position in the food FMCG category by augmenting a strong product basket with premium brand along with potential to scale value added products.

"It also leverages the reach of Kohinoor brand to drive synergies for AWL across geographies and complements the reach of its flagship brand ‘Fortune’ in the food FMCG domain. The acquisition will fuel the next level of growth to AWL and widen the portfolio to cater to premium customer segments across rice and other value-added food businesses. AWL is poised to become a formidable player with the addition of the Kohinoor brand in the India region," the release said.

The Kohinoor brand portfolio comprises “Kohinoor” - for premium Basmati rice; “Charminar” - for affordable rice and “Trophy” for HORECA (Hotel, restaurant and cafe) segment.

Angshu Mallick, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Adani Wilmar, said: “Adani Wilmar is pleased to welcome Kohinoor brand to the Fortune family. Kohinoor is a trusted brand which represents the authentic flavours of India and is loved by consumers. This acquisition is in sync with our business strategy to expand our portfolio in the higher margin branded staples and food products segment. We believe the packaged food category is under-penetrated with significant headroom for growth. The Kohinoor brand has a strong brand recall and will help accelerate our leadership position in the Food FMCG category.”

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL)'s offerings include most of the primary kitchen essentials for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. The company’s products are offered under a diverse range of brands across a broad price spectrum catering to different customer groups. Its flagship brand ‘Fortune’ is one of the largest selling edible oil and food brands in India. It has a wide array of packaged foods including packaged wheat flour, rice, pulses, besan, sugar, soya chunks and cereals-based products such as ready-to-cook khichdi.

It also offers a diverse range of industry essentials, including oleochemicals, castor oil and its derivatives and de-oiled cakes and HPC category under brand Alife which includes Soap, Hand wash and Hand Sanitisers.

