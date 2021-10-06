40th India International Trade Fair to be held in Delhi from November 14-27

New Delhi, October 6, 2021

The 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF) with the theme of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” will be held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14-27.

The annual trade fair will highlight India’s economy, export potential, infrastructure supply chain, demand and vibrant demography, an official press release said.

The event will be part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava” commemorating the 75th anniversary of India‘s independence and will be held in the newly-built halls of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) as well as in the existing ones at Pragati Maidan.

The fair will be held with all the precautions and preventive measures to contain the spread of the COVID pandemic, the release said.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry said it would also manifest the undying spirit of the business fraternity who faced tremendous challenges due to the pandemic.

The IITF with B2B and B2C components is one of the largest integrated trade fairs in the South-Asian region. The format has business, social, cultural and educational dimensions with exhibitors, media persons, marketing professionals, social activists, NGOs and so on converging to explore their objectives. Domestic as well as overseas buyers source their needs at the annual event. Several Government organisations and departments use this platform to spread awareness about their programmes and policies among the public. As such, almost all States and Union Territories of India participate in this mega event.

Apart from trade and industry-related conferences and seminars, the fair offers branding opportunities on large LED screens installed at strategic locations. Branding sites are available at specific locations inside Pragati Maidan on a payment basis. Other major attractions and promotional facilities include mobile application, investment and joint-venture opportunities, transfer of technology options, start-ups and SMEs, cultural and State Day celebrations.

