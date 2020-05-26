Toyota Kirloskar Motor to resume production from Tuesday

Bengaluru, May 26, 2020

With the partial lifting of restrictions across the country after weeks of a nationwide lockdown, automobile manufacturers Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the restarting of its production in its manufacturing plant at Bidadi, Bangalore from today.

"The production will resume from May 26, 2020 in a phased manner, in concurrence with the directives of both, the State and the Central Governments," a press release from the company said.

The release said company officials are closely monitoring and evaluating the situation to gradually ramp up operations. More than 290 Toyota dealerships in the country are partially operational and close to 230 Toyota service outlets are also operational nationally, providing services by prioritizing domains like spare parts supply in response to the market needs where service activities have already started, it said.

Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thankful to the Government for resuming operations of industries. We would also like to express our heartiest gratitude towards our supplier and dealer partners, as well as our trusted employees who have worked very hard to help us resume operations. While restarting operations we have deliberately been very circumspect to take some more time, owing to the fact that we wanted to take extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its surrounding are safe for us to resume work. The physical and mental well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we do not want to jeopardize the same at any cost."

"As you are aware, we have come up with a revised set of guidelines to work by and we have be rerunning the ‘Restart Manual’ to ensure successful implementation of the same, before our workforce resumes office. In order to minimize the number of employees at the work place, most of our office employees will still continue to work from home for some more time.

"As a part of our recommencement approach, we have also introduced various safety initiatives at our dealerships, keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our dealer staff, who are at the frontline as well as our customers. Additionally, we have started operating our service outlets so as to be able to support our customers with any of their service and spare parts requirements. Toyota Kirloskar Motor places highest priority to the safety and well-being of its stakeholders by adopting the ‘Safety and Health First’ approach, and has taken every necessary precaution before restarting operations," he added.

TKM employees about 6,500 people at its two manufacturing plants at Bidadi and has a total installed production capacity of up to 3,10,000 units.

Plant 1 produces Innova, Fortuner and Vellfire imported as CBU, with a total capacity of up to 1,00,000 units.

Plant 2 produces Toyota Yaris and Camry Hybrid with a capacity of up to 2,10,000 units.

