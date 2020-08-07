Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches new Fortuner TRD limited edition

Bengaluru, August 7, 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched the limited edition of its new sporty Fortuner TRD in the Indian market.

"TKM has leveraged the heritage of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) to bring a sporty appeal to the Fortuner TRD," a press release from the company said.

The limited edition is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 Automatic Transmission (diesel) variants in dual-tone exterior, dual-tone dashboard and rugged charcoal black R18 TRD alloy wheels.

Bookings are open across the Toyota dealerships in the country, the release said.

In addition to the standard features, the Fortuner TRD offers a range of digital high-tech optional accessories under Special Technology Package which includes state-of-the-art features like Head up Display (HUD), Tyre Pressure monitor (TPMS), Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Wireless Smartphone Charge, door lamp and air ionizer.

"Launched in 2009, the Toyota Fortuner has been the most-loved SUV in the country for more than a decade now and continues to the unchallenged leader in its segment. Premium features, stylish and uber-cool interiors, best-in-class safety and powerful performance have been the hallmark of the Fortuner over the years endearing it to many generations of SUV enthusiasts in the country," the release said.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “Today, the customers demand more power, performance, safety, features and drive experience from vehicles. They are also seeking a freshness in the look and feel. With a customer-first approach and a dedicated passion for fulfilling their needs, we have introduced new products, variants and exclusive editions over the years. The Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is yet another effort to cater to the customer demands by offering more than what they seek through unparalleled and segment-leading features. An important accessory to the Fortuner TRD Limited Edition to ensure customer safety is the air ionizer owing to the concerns about the air we breathe in these challenging times. What’s more, the Fortuner TRD is truly exclusive and only limited units are being made available for SUV aficionados in the country."

The vehicle has a 2.8L, 2755 cm3 [cc] 4-cylinder diesel engine generating maximum torque of 450 Nm @ 1600 – 2400 rpm with maximum output of 130 Kw (177 PS) @ 3400 rpm.

It is available with a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential and paddle shift.