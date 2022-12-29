Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 11 more cities

Mumbai, December 29, 2022

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the largest multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi.

The company has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi, a press release from Jio said.

"Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today," it said.

“We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of Jio users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology," a spokesperson for the company said.

"These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country.

"With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

"We are grateful to the Chandigarh Administration, State Governments of Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region,” he added.

The release said Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only true 5G network in India.

It said Jio 5G had stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with zero dependency on 4G network; the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHzbands; and carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.

NNN