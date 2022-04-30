Regulatory overlap in mandatory testing of electronic equipment removed

New Delhi, April 30, 2022

As one more step towards ease of doing business, the regulatory overlap in mandatory testing of electronic equipment has been removed, the Ministry of Communications said today.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in consultation with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), examined the issue and has decided to exempt certain products from the ambit of the MTCTE regime, the Ministry said in a press release.

These are the Mobile User Equipment/Mobile handset (Mobile phone), Server, Smartwatch, Smart camera and PoS Machine (Point of Sale Devices).

The exemptions on these widely used products will reduce the compliance burden and will enable the industry to roll out products faster. It will reduce import delays, the release said.

MEITY carries out Compulsory Registration of specified goods (such as laptops, wireless keyboards, PoS machines and other electronic equipment) under the "Electronics and Information Technology (Requirement for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012".

DOT has specified "Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunication Equipment (MTCTE)" under Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2017 for equipment capable of being used for telecommunications.

With the increasing convergence of technology, the regulatory overlap was noted regarding certain products such as the smartwatch, smart camera, etc. Representations were also received from industries and industry associations regarding the overlapping jurisdiction of DoT and MEITY. It was highlighted that such overlap is a deterrent to the timely launch of new products. It also increases the compliance cost for the industry.

The gazette notification in this regard will be issued in due course, the Ministry said.

