Rajaraman visits C-DOT; inaugurates Quantum Communication Lab

New Delhi, October 11, 2021

K. Rajaraman, Secretary (Telecommunications) and Chairman, Digital Communications Commission, on Saturday inaugurated the Quantum Communication Lab at the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), Delhi and unveiled the indigenously developed Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solution which can support a distance of more than 100 kilometres on standard optical fiber.

C-DOT is the premier Telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications.

During the visit, Rajaraman interacted with senior officials of C-DOT and reviewed the R&D projects.

Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT gave him a detailed presentation about these activities. The Secretary visited various C-DOT labs including labs of 4G/5G, GPON, Encryptors, Routers, WiFi and Cyber Security.

He later addressed C-DOT officers. Officers from the C-DOT Bangalore campus joined in through a video conferencing tool developed in-house by C-DOT.

Rajaraman asked C-DOT engineers to work with full dedication towards realizing the goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) in the field of telecom. He also appreciated the contribution of C-DOT in achieving self-reliance in the field of telecom and assured full support of DoT in all endeavours of C-DOT.

He complimented C-DOT for its critical role in developing indigenous 4G technology and ongoing 5G development project. (4G technology from CDOT is already under Proof of Concept (POC) Trial in BSNL network at Chandigarh and Ambala). He asked them to keep track of emerging technologies, align with the technology life cycle and start working on 6G and other futuristic technologies to catch up with the market in time. He also advised them to focus on the commercialization of technology and consider setting up incubators for faster technology commercialization.

C-DOT was also asked to focus on maintaining national as well as international standards as well as creating more IPR.

He said the development of indigenous QKD solutions is essential to address the threat that rapid advancement in Quantum Computing poses to the security of the data being transported by various critical sectors through the current communication networks.

With the development of QKD solution and the existing suite of a wide range of products in Optical Access, Core, Switching & Routing, Wireless, Post Quantum Cryptography Encryptors (PQCE) etc, C-DOT has become the first organization in India to offer a complete portfolio of indigenous Quantum Secure telecom products and solutions to comprehensively address the requirements of Telecom Service Providers as well as Strategic and Defence sector in India.

