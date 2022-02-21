Jio's new subsea cable system IAX to connect the Maldives directly to India and Singapore

Mumbai, February 21, 2022

Telecom services provider Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) today said that it would land the next-generation multi-terabit India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in Hulhumale, Maldives.

The high capacity and high-speed IAX system will connect Hulhumale directly with the world’s major internet hubs in India and Singapore, a press release from Jio, a part of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), said in a press release.

Maldivies Minister of Economic Development Uz Fayyaz Ismail, speaking about the launch of the country's first international cable, said: “This is the first stride towards enhancing our connectivity infrastructure and opening vast opportunities for our people through providing secure, affordable and high-quality services. We also aim to diversify our economy and establish ourselves as a key communications hub in South Asia. Aside from economic development, this will accelerate social development through high-speed internet access throughout the Maldives allowing us to attain the equitable development we seek.”

“Today’s global economy is driven by low-latency broadband, connecting people, businesses, content, and services. IAX will not only connect Maldives to the world’s content hubs, but it will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives,” said Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio.

“Jio is very pleased to be working with the government of the Maldives to help realize this ambition by providing high-quality, terabit capacity supporting Web 3.0-capable internet services," he added.

The IAX system originates in Mumbai in the west and connects directly to Singapore, with branches including additional landings in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. The IndiaEurope-Xpress (IEX) system connects Mumbai to Milan, landing in Savona, Italy, and includes additional landings in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean.

IAX is expected to be ready for service end-2023, while IEX will be ready for service in mid-2024.

"These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tb/s of capacity at speeds of 100Gb/s, over 16,000 kilometers. Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations," the release said.

"IEX and IAX together will be one of the most important developments in telecommunications infrastructure in this decade, linking India, Europe to Southeast Asia, and now the Maldives," it added.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, which is a part of RIL.

Ocean Connect Maldives Private Limited (OCM) is a new legal entity 100% owned by the Government of Maldives and established under Maldives Fund Management Corporation Limited (MFMC) as a subsidiary. It will be categorised as an ICT infrastructure company to invest in physical and digital infrastructure and promote inclusive digital networks and services to help address the digital divide and drive the next stage of Maldives’ growth.

