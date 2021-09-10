JioPhone Next in advanced trials, with festive-season rollout to commence before Diwali

Mumbai, September 10, 2021

Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Google announced late on Thursday that they have made considerable progress towards launching the much-awaited JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone being jointly designed by the two companies.

"Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season," a press release from JIo said.

"This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages," it added.

"JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimized operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates," the release said.

The release said JioPhone Next is built with features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more.

"The companies remain committed to their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the very first time," it said.

Jio Platforms Limited, a majority-owned subsidiary of RIL, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited). It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond, the release added.

