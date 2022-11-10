Jio True 5G services launched in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Mumbai, November 10, 2022

Post the beta-launch of Jio True-5G services in six cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara -- Jio is extending them across two more cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"JioTrue5G, in these two tech-centric cities will help realize the true potential of some of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Indians," a press release from Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL).

The company, which is rolling out its 5G services in a phased manner, said the response from lakhs of users in the first six cities was extremely positive and reassuring.

"Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally," it said.

The release said Jio users are experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their smartphones and are using very high quantities of data seamlessly.

It said this was due to Jio True5G’s three-fold advantage -- its stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with zero dependency on 4G network; the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands; and Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.

Starting today, Jio users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, the release added.

