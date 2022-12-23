Indian Oil Corporation selects Reliance Jio Managed Network Services for its retail outlets

Mumbai, December 23, 2022

Reliance Jio has won an order from the public sector Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for providing a SD-WAN solution that will power its retail automation and critical business processes.

These processes include payment processing, daily price updates, Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) software and network monitoring with enterprise-grade connectivity, Quality of Service (QOS) and 24x7 support across 28 states and eight Union Territories, a press release from Jio said here on Thursday.

JioBusiness, the enterprise arm of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) for IOCL across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of five years, the release said.

Prateek Pashine, Head Enterprise, Reliance Jio said, "It is a matter of great pride for Jio to have been selected by IOCL for this prestigious project. We look forward to support IOCL’s digital transformation journey by implementing the largest SD-WAN network in the country with our ‘Made in India’ managed network solution. Our extensive experience in large scale deployments equip us with the technical expertise to support IOCL in achieving higher performance benchmarks across their network and leverage Jio’s connectivity at each of the 7,200 sites. This will in fact be one of the largest deployments of SD-WAN solution in India across any Industry as well as in the Oil & Gas Industry across Asia. Currently the solution deployment is in an advanced stage with 2,000+ retail outlets already onboarded on Jio’s SD-WAN setup”

The release said Jio is uniquely placed to offer such integrated Managed Services using its end-to-end digital onboarding platform with zero-touch SD-WAN provisioning, and an integrated view of all 7,200 retail outlets on a single world class NOC interface.

"The current deployment is testimony to strong product, robust processes, and learnings from the thousands of WAN links deployed by Jio in offices, factories, and warehouses in various geographies for customers across Government, Banks, Large and Small Businesses," it said.

"Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with 4G LTE technology. The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond," the release said.

