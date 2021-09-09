Centre sets up task force to improve internet connectivity in Karnataka districts

New Delhi, September 9, 2021

The Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has constituted a task force to devise ways and means to improve internet connectivity in several districts of Karnataka.

During the recent six-district Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Karnataka by Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there were numerous requests in improving speed and access of internet connectivity in some parts of each district, an official press release said.

The Minister had promised a MeitY task force would be sent to study the issue in each district.

In response to this commitment, a task force consisting of officers of the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) swiftly commenced their visit and work. They will visit each district and meet people. They will also meet State government officials and submit a report to the Minister, the release added.

NNN