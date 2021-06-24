Ambani announces JioPhone Next, a smartphone jointly developed by Jio and Google

Mumbai, June 24, 2021

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani today announced that Jio, a subsidiary of RIL, and Google had developed a breakthrough smartphone, JioPhone Next that will be launched on September 10.

"Jio has truly democratized digital connectivity in India … by offering the highest quality, most affordable 4G broadband services in the world. Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone that we are calling JioPhone Next," he said at the 44th annual general meeting of RIL here.

He said JioPhone Next is powered by an extremely optimized version of the Android operating system.

"While being ultra-affordable, JioPhone Next is packed with cutting-edge features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters and much more. This is testimony to a global technology company and a national technology champion working jointly to make a break-through product. JioPhone Next will be available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September, this year," he said.

Speaking about the joint effort, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet said, “Our vision is to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their own language, to build new products and services for India’s unique needs, and to empower businesses with technology. I’m excited that today, we can announce the next steps in this vision, starting with a new, affordable Jio smartphone, created with Google.

"Our teams have optimized a version of our Android OS especially for this device. It will offer language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates. It is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for the very first time," he added.

A press release from Reliance said JioPhone Next will come with "truly breakthrough premium capabilities including language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android and security updates -- unprecedented for affordable smartphones."

"Based on an optimized OS that is leveraged from Android and Play Store with features that are built specially for JioPhone Next, the two technology organizations have worked closely to create a smartphone experience aimed at addressing the unique needs of millions of smartphone users across India," it said.

"In these times when access to the internet has become a fundamental need, hundreds of millions of Indians are yet to experience the power of being connected, to utilize services and access information that can have a positive and immediate impact on their daily lives. Google’s Android teams across the globe have been hard at work to find solutions to address the digital needs of these Indians. Deep technology insights and consumer learnings of both organizations have been used to design this path-breaking OS for superior user experience.

"And so building on their pledge from last year to work towards rethinking how millions of Indians can live the digital life, Google and Jio have developed a smartphone experience that will enable users to consume content and navigate the phone in their preferred language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android features and security updates," it said.

"Google and Jio’s engineering and product development teams are continuing to build on these capabilities, unprecedented for an affordable device, and are committed to offering a best-in-class experience to millions of India’s new internet users when this smartphone is launched," the release added.

