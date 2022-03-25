Airtel prepays Rs 8,815 crore to clear deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015

New Delhi, March 25, 2022

Telecom services provider Bharti Airtel today said it had paid Rs 8,815 crore to the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2015.

The prepayment is for instalments due in FY 2027 and FY 2028, a press release from the company said.

Over the last four months, Airtel has cleared Rs 24,334 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities much ahead of scheduled maturities.

"These liabilities carried an interest rate of 10% and have been paid off through a combination of strong free cash generated by business, equity proceeds and significantly lower cost debt of similar tenor," the release said.

"Airtel continues to focus on financial flexibility via its capital structure including optimising cost of financing and capitalising on all opportunities of significant interest saves like this prepayment," it added.

