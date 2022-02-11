Airtel broadband, mobile services suffer mega outage across nation

New Delhi, February 11, 2022

Bharti Airtel broadband and mobile services experienced a mega outage on Friday as millions of students and workers across the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, were left without Internet amid ongoing online classes and work meetings for several minutes before it started appearing back for some users, albeit slowly.

The company said in a statement that the disruption was caused by a technical glitch.

"Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored," a company spokesperson said.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," the spokesperson added.

On Internet outage detector platform Downdetector, the map showed widespread outages across the country, including metros, that started around 11 a.m.

While 50 per cent users reported facing total blackout, 34 per cent had problems with mobile Internet and 16 per cent had no signal, according to Downdetector.

The company was yet to ascertain and reveal the cause of the mega outage.

"Airtel Fiber is down, along with their app and website. #AirtelDown," posted one user on Twitter.

The users faced major issues with the Airtel network in most parts of the country on Airtel Wifi as well as with Xstream Fiber and broadband services.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's consolidated net profit fell 2.8 per cent during Q3FY22 to Rs 830 crore on a year-on-year basis, the company announced this week.

In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 854 crore.

On the other hand, the total revenues during Q3FY22 grew 12.6 per cent to Rs 29,867 crore, as against Rs 26,518 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

IANS