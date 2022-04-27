Airtel acquires stake in Cloud Network Solutions provider Cnergee Technologies

New Delhi, April 27, 2022

Communications solutions provider Bharti Airtel today said it had acquired a strategic minority stake in cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Navi Mumbai-based Cnergee specializes in integrated networking solutions over cloud for businesses of all sizes, a press release from Airtel said.

Cnergee has developed a range of 5G-ready software tools for Network as a Service (NaaS) that can be deployed at scale to enable zero touch service provisioning, central remote monitoring, and management of all connected devices with a host of real time analytics, it said.

The release said the stake acquisition would enable Airtel to sharpen its NaaS proposition for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) who are looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications. Airtel already offers a wide range of connectivity and productivity solutions for SMBs backed by unmatched distribution network reach across India.

In addition, Cnergee’s advanced software tools will boost Airtel’s ‘Work From Anywhere’ solutions portfolio as businesses look at adopt hybrid work models in the post pandemic world.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business said: “As businesses move to cloud-based applications, software defined agile networks are becoming the norm. Airtel is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises through our world-class NaaS platform. We welcome Cnergee to the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and look forward to deploying their ‘Made in India’ solutions at scale in the fast growing NaaS market in India.”

Airtel Business serves over one million businesses of all sizes through its integrated portfolio of connectivity, conferencing, cloud & data centers, cyber security, IoT, Ad-tech, CPaaS (Airtel IQ), and more. It is the market leader in India’s enterprise connectivity segment, the release said.

Suvarna Kulkarni, Founder and MD, Cnergee Technologies said: “Cnergee has always believed in developing innovative, intelligent and cost efficient cloud based solutions. It is an exciting time for Cnergee to partner with Airtel in this digital transformation journey and reach out to emerging businesses of all sizes driving Digital India.”

Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program invests in early-stage start-ups engaged in developing solutions based on new age technologies which also complements Airtel's Digital vision across segments.

Airtel has over 480 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people.

