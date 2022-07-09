Adani Group confirms it is bidding for 5G spectrum, but says no intention to be in consumer mobility space

Ahmedabad, July 9, 2022

The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates, today confirmed it was participating in the 5G spectrum auction but had no intention to be in the consumer mobility space.

"We have received a lot of inquiries about our interest in the 5G space. Our intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space," the spokesperson for the group said in a statement.

"As India prepares to roll out next-generation 5G services though this auction, we are one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process.

"We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations," the statement said.

The company said that, if it is awarded 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it would also align with its recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation's investments in Education, Healthcare and Skill Development in rural areas, each of which stands to benefit from 5G technology.

"In addition, as we build our own digital platform encompassing super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres, we will need ultra high quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses.

"All of this is aligned with our nation building philosophy and supporting an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)", the spokesperson added.

