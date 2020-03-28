Tata Sons announces Rs 1000 crore for COVID-19 efforts, Tata Trusts commit Rs 500 crore

Mumbai, March 28, 2020

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group of Companies, today announced Rs 1000 crore in support of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic in addition to the Rs 500 crore committed earlier in the day by Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata along with a set of actions to tackle the situation.

"The current situation in India and other parts of the world owing to the impact of COVID 19 is very worrisome and requires our very best action. Earlier today, Mr Ratan N Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, announced a set of actions and committed Rs 500 crores towards tackling the situation," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

"Tata Sons announces an additional Rs 1000 crores support towards COVID 19 and related activities. We will work together with the Tata Trusts and our Chairman Emeritus Mr Tata and would be fully supporting their initiatives, and work in a collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the group.

"In addition to the initiatives articulated by Tata Trusts, we are also bringing in the ventilators necessary and are gearing up to also manufacture the same soon in India.

"The country is facing an unprecedented situation and crisis. All of us would have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve," he said.

Earlier, in his statement, Tata, former Chairman of the Tata Group, said the current situation in India and across the world was of grave concern and needed immediate action.

"Tata Trusts and the Tata group’s companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.

"In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID 19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face.

"Today, Tata Trusts continue their pledge to protect and empower all affected communities, and is committing Rs. 500 crores for:

Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines

Respiratory systems for treating increasing cases

Testing kits to increase per capita testing

Setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients

Knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public

"Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

"We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organizations who have risked their life and safety to fight this pandemic," Tata added.

