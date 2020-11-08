Tata Motors delivers 45 Nexon EVs to Kerala’s Motor Vehicle Department

Thiruvananthapuram, November 8, 2020

Automobile manufacturers Tata Motors delivered the first lot of 45 Nexon electric vehicles (EVs) to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) of the Kerala government at a ceremony held here on Saturday.

The Kerala government has selected the Nexon electric SUV for the MVD as part of its ambitious "Safe Kerala" programme.

A fleet of 65 Nexon EVs will be deployed under this programme to effectively manage and regulate the state’s vehicular traffic round the clock.

The Kerala MVD will lease 65 Nexon EVs for a period of eight years from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT).

Safe Kerala is a programme that focuses on significantly enhancing road safety by reducing traffic offences and addressing all related aspects holistically through training of drivers, providing safe roads, raising awareness amongst pedestrians, and ensuring effective management of vehicular traffic.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Kerala Government has been at the forefront of initiating several measures to enhance public safety. We are grateful to ANERT for driving this initiative on behalf of the Kerala Government and look forward to a fruitful partnership with them and MVD. We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is their preferred choice for the ‘Safe Kerala’ special project on road safety. The Nexon EV has emerged as India’s best-selling electric car, commanding a 63% market share in the personal EV segment and through these orders we are hopeful that we will continue to lead the market.”

A press release from Tata Motors said the Nexon EV delivers a range of 312 km on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with a dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics.

"With more than 1,500 Nexon EVs currently plying on Indian roads, this electric SUV has been much appreciated by customers and the industry alike,"the release added.

NNN