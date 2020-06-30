Sufficient stock of food grains available with FCI: Govt

New Delhi, June 30, 2020

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sufficient food grain stocks comprising 266.29 LMT rice and 550.31 LMT wheat, an official press release has said.

According to the FCI stock report dated June 28, a total of 816.60 LMT food grain stock was available (excluding the ongoing purchase of wheat and paddy, which have not yet reached the godown). About 55 LMT food grains is required for a month under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes.

Since the lockdown, about 138.43 LMT food grains have been lifted and transported through 4,944 rail rakes. Apart from the rail route, transportation was also done through roads and waterways. A total of 277.73 LMT has been transported. Of this, 21,724 MT grains were transported through 14 ships. A total of 13.47 LMT food grains have been transported to the North-Eastern States, an official press release said.

Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, the Union Government has decided that 8 LMT food grains will be provided to about 8 crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards.

Five kilos of food grain per person were being distributed free of cost for the months of May and June to all migrants. The states and UTs have lifted 6.39 LMT of food grains. They have distributed 99,207 MT of food grains to total 209.96 lakh (in the May 120.08 lakh and in June 89.88 lakh) beneficiaries, the release said.

The Government also approved 39,000 MT pulses for 1.96 crore migrant families. Eight crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards will be given 1 kg of gram/dal per family for the month of May and June for free.

This allocation of gram/dal is being done according to the need of the states. Around 33,968MT gram/dal have been dispatched to the states and UTs. A total 31,868 MT gram has been lifted by various States and UTs.4,702 MT gram has been distributed by the states and UTs. The Government was bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 3,109 crores for food grain and Rs 280 crores for gram under this scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), for the 3 months, April to June, a total of 104.3 LMT rice and 15.2 LMT wheat is required of which 101.02 LMT rice and 15.00 LMT wheat have been lifted by various States and UTs.

A total of 116.02 LMT food grains has been lifted. In the month of April , 37.02 LMT (93 %) food grains have been distributed to 74.05 crore beneficiaries, in May 2020, total 36.49 LMT (91%) food grains distributed to 72.99 crores beneficiaries and in the month of June 2020, 28.41 LMT (71%) food grains have been distributed to 56.81 crores beneficiaries. The Government was bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 46,000 crores under this scheme. Wheat has been allocated to 6 States/UTs, - Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi and Gujarat and rice has been provided to the remaining States/UTs.

As regards pulses, the total requirement for the three months was 5.87 LMT. The Government was bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs 5,000 crore under this scheme.

So far, 5.79 LMT pulses have been dispatched to States/UTs and 5.58 LMT have reached the States/UTs, while 4.40 LMT pulses has been distributed. A total of 08.76 LMT pulses (Toor-3.77 LMT, Moong-1.14 LMT, Urad-2.28 LMT, Chana-1.30 LMT and Masur-0.27 LMT) is available in the stock as on June 18.

With regard to food grain procurement, as on June 28, a total 388.34 LMT wheat (RMS 2020-21) and 745.66 LMT rice (KMS 2019-20) were procured.

Under Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS), the rates of Rice was fixed at Rs 22 per kg and Wheat at Rs 21 per kg. FCI has sold 5.71 LMT wheat and 10.07 LMT rice through OMSS during the lockdown period.

As on June 1, the One Nation One Card scheme was enabled in 20 States/UTs, namely – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Daman & Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura.

By March 31, all remaining States will be added to One Nation One Ration Card scheme and the scheme will be operational all over India, the release added.

