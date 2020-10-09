Stock markets upbeat even as RBI leaves rates unchanged

Mumbai, October 9, 2020

Despite a status quo in key lending rates, the Indian equity indices remained in the green during Friday's pre-noon trade session.

According to analysts, the gains came on the back of the Reserve Bank's positive outlook and accommodative stance in its monetary policy decision.

Consequently, the S&P BSE Banking index traded at 40,425.99 at around 11 a.m ., higher by 243.32 points, or 0.61 per cent, from its previous close.

The Nifty50, on the National Stock Exchange, traded at 11,893.15, higher by 58.55 points, or 0.49 per cent, from its previous close.

IANS