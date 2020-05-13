SpiceJet operates maiden freighter flight to Philippines with medical supplies

New Delhi, May 13, 2020

Low-cost carrier and air cargo operator SpiceJet operated its maiden freighter flight to the Philippines yesterday, carrying 17 tonnes of medical and essential supplies from Kolkata to Cebu.

The airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft for the assignment which departed for Cebu from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport early on Tuesday morning.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet is aggressively expanding its international cargo network transporting essential and medical supplies in this global war against COVID-19. Philippines is the latest addition to our cargo network in Southeast Asia. Today, we are operating 64 cargo flights and these include flights to multiple international destinations. SpiceJet remains firmly committed towards ensuring that vital trade routes between India and other countries remain intact.”

A press release from SpiceJet said that, till date, the airline had transported close to 6750 tons of cargo on more than 950 flights since the nation-wide lockdown began. Of the 950 flights operated, 350 were international cargo flights.

SpiceJet has operated special cargo flights to and from Baghdad, Cambodia, Guangzhou, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Kabul, Myanmar, Sharjah, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Ukraine and a host of other places.

SpiceJet operated the country’s first cargo-on-seat flight on April 7 carrying vital supplies in passenger cabin and belly space. Since then, the airline has been regularly deploying its B737 and Q400 passenger aircraft to carry cargo in the passenger cabin.

SpiceXpress, SpiceJet’s dedicated cargo arm, has been regularly transporting surgical supplies, sanitizers, face masks, coronavirus rapid test kits, IR thermometers etc. and providing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment to various cities in India. The airline has helped Indian farmers maintain continuity of their supply chains by operating special cargo flights to take farm produce, fresh fruits and vegetables to various domestic and international destinations, the release said.

On March 29, SpiceJet operated a special flight between Delhi and Jodhpur to facilitate transportation of 136 Indian passengers evacuated from COVID-19 hit Iran to a Government quarantine facility in the city.

SpiceJet operated a special charter flight on March 27 from Delhi to Coimbatore on Government's request and transported a Hazmat suit that is helping local authorities replicate and start local manufacturing, the release added.

