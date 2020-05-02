SpiceJet operates maiden freighter flight carrying medical supplies to Bahrain

New Delhi, May 2, 2020

SpiceJet today said it had operated its maiden freighter flight to Bahrain carrying around 17 tons of critical medical essentials from Mumbai.

The airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft for the assignment which departed for Bahrain late last night.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am happy to share that we have commenced cargo operations to Bahrain and transported crucial medical supplies in our inaugural flight. SpiceJet has successfully carried over 5100 tons of cargo within and outside India since the lockdown began and we will continue to contribute with our services in transporting essential goods and supplies in the times to come.”

A press release from the airline said SpiceJet had been at the forefront to ensure that the country’s supply chain remains intact and that crucial medical and other supplies are transported timely and efficiently by its dedicated fleet of freighters and passenger aircraft. Since the nation-wide lockdown began, it has transported over 5,100 tons of cargo on more than 710 flights of which 256 were international cargo flights.

SpiceJet has operated special cargo flights to and from Guangzhou, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Kabul, Myanmar, Sharjah, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Ukraine and a host of other places.

SpiceJet operated the country’s first cargo-on-seat flight on April 7 carrying vital supplies in passenger cabin & belly space. Since then, the airline has been regularly deploying its B737 and Q400 passenger aircraft to carry cargo in the passenger cabin.

SpiceXpress, SpiceJet’s dedicated cargo arm, has been regularly transporting surgical supplies, sanitizers, face masks, coronavirus rapid test kits, IR thermometers etc. and providing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment to various cities in India. The airline has helped Indian farmers maintain continuity of their supply chains by operating special cargo flights to take farm produce, fresh fruits and vegetables to various domestic and international destinations.

On March 29, SpiceJet operated a special flight between Delhi and Jodhpur to facilitate transportation of 136 Indian passengers evacuated from COVID-19 hit Iran to a Government quarantine facility in the city.

SpiceJet operated a special charter flight on March 27 from Delhi to Coimbatore on Government's request and transported a Hazmat suit that is helping local authorities replicate and start local manufacturing.

NNN