SpiceJet introduces 24 new domestic flights, including on Ajmer-Mumbai sector

New Delhi, February 11, 2021

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today announced the launch of 24 new domestic flights, including the only services on the Ajmer-Mumbai and Ahmedabad-Amritsar routes.

The new flights are part of the airline's plans to enhance connectivity between metro and non-metro cities.

The new flights also include four new seasonal flights connecting Jaisalmer in Rajasthan with Delhi and Ahmedabad, a press release from the airline said.

The airline will also launch daily flights on the Ahmedabad - Bengaluru - Ahmedabad, Kolkata - Guwahati and Guwahati - Delhi routes.

Flights on the Ahmedabad-Bagdogra-Ahmedabad and Chennai -Kolkata -Chennai sectors will operate three days a week while flights from Patna will operate five days a week to Bengaluru and twice a week to Surat. Also, flights from Surat to Chennai will operate four days a week.

While the seasonal flights will operate from February 12 to March 13, 2021, all other flights will commence operations effective February 19 or February 20, the release said.

The holy cities of Pushkar and Ajmer are among the major pilgrim centres in India. The famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Sufi Saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti located at Ajmer attracts millions of people every year from India and abroad. Pushkar is one of the oldest cities in India. It is home to the famous Jagatpita Brahma Temple considered to be one of the five sacred pilgrimage destinations for Hindus. The new daily flight from Mumbai will provide pilgrims and tourists a much better access to Ajmer and Pushkar.

SpiceJet already connects Ajmer (Kishangarh) with Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of 24 new flights on our domestic network. After successfully connecting Ajmer with Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad we will be launching daily flights connecting Mumbai with Ajmer. SpiceJet will also connect Ahmedabad with Amritsar and we expect a lot of pilgrim and tourist traffic on this route.”

