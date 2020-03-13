SpiceJet, GHASL to develop warehousing facility in free trade zone at Hyderabad’s RGI airport

New Delhi, March 13, 2020

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today said it had signed an agreement to lease with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), a 100% subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL).

Under the partnership, GHASL will be constructing a facility for SpiceJet to carry out warehousing, distribution and trading activity within the Free Trade Warehousing Zone of multi-product SEZ, popularly known as GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park, a press release from the airline said.

This facility will be 33,000 sq. ft. initially, with a potential to expand to 100,000 sq. ft., based on demand, it said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “As we expand SpiceXpress, our cargo arm, SpiceJet is proud to partner with GHASL for this first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India which will enhance and facilitate cargo industry in the country. The Free Trade Zone and the end-to-end service provided by SpiceXpress will greatly boost businesses saving valuable time for our partner companies.”

GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park is housed in Hyderabad Airport City -- India’s first smart, greenfield airport city, propelling the next stage of the evolution of airport cities in India. The park offers ‘ready-to-use’ industrial infrastructure with the flexibility of choosing land within Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for businesses focusing on foreign markets and land in domestic tariff area for businesses catering to the Indian market.

Aman Kapoor, CEO GMR Airport Land Development, said, “We welcome SpiceJet Limited at GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park. Their presence adds great value to the niche space of Free Trade Warehousing Zone. The Pharma, Aerospace & Defence, Electronics, Automotive & FMCG client base at Telangana will benefit from the availability of high quality warehousing catering to the Export and Import of goods from RGIA.”

SpiceJet recently pioneered India’s ‘Marine Krishi Udaan’ by introducing dedicated freighter flights from Chennai and Vishakhapatnam to Surat & Kolkata to boost India’s shrimp farming. The airline’s cargo services operate on both domestic and international routes, powered by fully integrated transportation network including air cargo, ground transportation and warehousing facilities across the country.

Currently, GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park has several global clients which includes CFM Aircraft Engine Support South Asia Private Limited, SAFRAN Electrical & Power India Private Limited, United Technologies Corporation India Private Limited, Turbo Aviation, GMR Aero Technic among others.

Hyderabad airport city is being developed as a theme based, anchor-led development consisting of activity centres such as Grade A commercial offices, Retail, Healthcare, Schools & University, Leisure & Entertainment, Logistics & Industrial.

