SpiceJet announces 1+1 sale with base fares starting at Rs 899

New Delhi, August 3, 2020

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today announced a limited period "1+1 offer" sale under which it is offering one-way base fares starting at Rs 899, excluding taxes, for travel on its domestic network.

The five-day sale launched today will be open till midnight of August 7, 2020 for the travel period until March 31, 2021.

A press release from the airline said some of the routes available for starting sale fare of Rs 899 (excluding taxes) include Hyderabad-Belgaum, Belgaum-Hyderabad, Ahmedabad-Ajmer (Kishangarh) and Ajmer (Kishangarh)-Ahmedabad.

As part of this special offer, the airline is also offering a free flight voucher worth the base fare of the booked flight. Customers booking a flight during the sale will get a complimentary flight voucher with a maximum value of Rs 2,000 per booking. The voucher, which can be used for future ticket bookings, will be e-delivered to the customer within 48-hours of booking and will have a validity of travel period until October 15, 2020.

According to the release, passengers can also purchase add-on services like preferred seats and You 1st (services like priority check-in, preferred boarding and bag out service) for Rs 149. They can also upgrade to SpiceMax at a price of Rs 499.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “With our special ‘1+1 offer’ sale, we aim to delight our passengers with never before ticket prices and a complimentary flight voucher for the next travel along with exciting add-on benefits. We believe this sale will add the feeling of joy and excitement to the journey and experience of every passenger who has been waiting to fly to the desired destination for long.”

Tickets for this sale can be booked on www.spicejet.com, on online travel portals, SpiceJet mobile app, through travel agents, SpiceJet Call Centre and at the airport ticket offices, the release said.

"Sales fares are not applicable on group bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer. Fares vary from sector to sector depending on the travel distance and flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change(s). Tickets under this offer are refundable (only statutory taxes refundable), and also changeable, with a change fee and fare difference. Blackout dates applicable," the release said.

"The free flight voucher can be redeemed only by the person in whose name the ticket has been booked during the sale and will be applicable on bookings made on SpiceJet website only. Voucher is valid for single transaction and can be redeemed 7 days in advance. It is non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for cash," it added.

NNN