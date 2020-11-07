SpiceJet adds Nashik as its 14th UDAN destination

New Delhi, November 7, 2020

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has added Nashik in Maharashtra as its 50th domestic destination, connecting it with Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In all, the airlinne has announced the launch of 18 new domestic flights.

While flights on the Hyderabad-Nashik-Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Nashik-Bengaluru sectors will commence from November 20, flights on the Delhi-Nashik-Delhi sector will begin from November 25, a press release from the airline said.

The Hyderabad-Nashik-Hyderabad route comes under UDAN, the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). Nashik is the airline's 14th destination under the scheme.

SpiceJet will also connect Udaipur with Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad and launch new flights on the Pune-Patna, Chennai-Jaipur and Kolkata-Bengaluru sectors, the release said.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to add Nashik as our 14th UDAN destination and connecting this key city in Maharashtra with Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. It has been our constant endeavour to take air travel to the smaller towns and cities of India and we see a strong demand for air travel to and from Nashik.”

“Udaipur and Jaipur are two popular tourist destinations that see significant demand during the winters and I am sure our new flights to these cities will delight leisure and business travellers alike.”

While the airline will operate daily flights on the Mumbai-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Udaipur, Chennai–Jaipur and Bengaluru-Kolkata sectors, flights on Bengaluru-Nashik and Delhi–Udaipur sectors will be operational on all days except Tuesdays. While Hyderabad-Nashik and Delhi-Nashik flights will operate four-times-a-week, the Pune-Patna flight will operate twice-a-week.

NNN