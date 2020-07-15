Skoda Auto India introduces Rapid Rider Plus at Rs 7.99 lakh

New Delhi, July 15, 2020

Skoda Auto India today unveiled the Rider Plus, a new variannt of its Rapid TSI, at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 7.99 lakh nationwide, taking forward its One Nation, One Price philosophy.

"The new Skoda Auto offering exhibits a perfect blend of the brand’s timeless design ideals, unbending performance, superior build quality, exemplary ‘value for money’ proposition, and enhanced safety and security," a press release from the company said.

The Rapid Rider Plus will be available in four colour options -- Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown -- across all authorized Skoda Auto dealership facilities in the country, it said.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said the new Rapid TSI range of products boasts of state-of-the-art 1.0 TSI petrol engine offering exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy.

"An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and broaden the Rapid range. The Rider Plus offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment," he said.

A press release from the company said the Rapid Rider Plus sports a modern crystalline appearance synonymous with the brand’s signature design language and legacy.

"The distinctive black and silver design elements underline the Rapid Rider Plus's assertive and dynamic appearance. The black facade of the Skoda signature grille is perfectly complemented by decorative side foils, glossy black décor on the B pillars, complementary trunk lip garnish as well as the tasteful new window chrome garnish. The all new dual-tone ebony sand interior, with premium ivory slate upholstery, is a befitting combination of the Czech heritage and modern technology. The stainless steel scuff plates with 'Rapid' inscription further add to the captivating aesthetics," it said.

"Drive", the new 16.51 cm colour touchscreen central infotainment system in the Rapid Rider Plus, comes equipped with SmartLink technology which will help one control selected apps like navigation straight on the infotainment screen and ensure seamless connectivity with a smartphone to keep one connected on the go, while also supporting USB/Aux-in/Bluetooth options. All the installed applications are certified as safe for vehicles and are compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, the release said.

Other features include Climatronic technology along with dust and pollen filter, adjustable dual rear AC vents, 12 V power socket in front and rear centre console, height and length adjustable multifunction steering wheel, adjustable headrests, foldable armrests, central locking system with remote control, multi-functional display, numerous ‘Simply Clever’ storage solutions, the release said.

At the heart of the Rapid Rider Plus is the new TSI mill. Displacing 999 cm3, the three cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine fosters 110 PS (81 kW) of power and 175 Nm of torque. The state of the art drivetrain has been tuned to offer refinement and sets the yardstick in its segment, it said.

"The fuel efficiency too is exemplary. The new Rider Plus, with the six speed manual transmission, offers 18.97 kmpl under standard test conditions. When compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, it offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. At the same time, it offers a 23% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor. It is calibrated for refinement, efficiency as well as performance, and perfectly fits the urbane lifestyle of the Skoda Auto patrons," the release said.

According to the release, apart from essential safety features like dual airbags and anti-lock braking system as standard across the Skoda Auto product portfolio, the safety and security equipment on the Rapid Rider Plus includes a wide range of features, such as the Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package, fuel supply cut off in a crash, and engine immobilizer with floating code system.

The release said the Skoda Shield Plus ensures 6 years of hassle free ownership experience, incorporating motor insurance, 24 x 7 road side assistance, and an extended warranty.

Skoda Auto had previously introduced India’s first 4-year service care programme (4-year warranty, 4-year road side assistance, and an optional 4-year maintenance package), the release added.

