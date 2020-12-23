Sitharaman concludes pre-Budget meetings for Union Budget 2021-22

New Delhi, December 23, 2020

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman today concluded the pre-Budget consultation meetings with various stakeholder groups ahead of the Union Budget for 2021-22.

In all, 15 meetings, chaired by Sitharaman, were held in virtual mode from December 14 to December 23 and were attended by more than 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups, an official press release said.

The stakeholder groups included Financial and Capital Markets; Health, Education and Rural Development; Water and Sanitation; Trade Union and Labour Organization; Industry, Services and Trade; Infrastructure, Energy and Climate Change sector; Agriculture and Agro Processing Industry; Industrialists; and Economists.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, Finance Secretary A. B. Pandey; Secretary, DIPAM Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Secretary, Expenditure, T. V. Somanathan; Secretary, DEA, Tarun Bajaj; Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and other Ministries also participated in the meeting.

The release said the stakeholder groups made several suggestions on various subjects that included Fiscal Policy, including Taxation; Bond Markets; Insurance; Infrastructure Spending; Health and Education Budget; Social Protection; Skilling; Water Harvesting and Conservation; Sanitation; MGNREGA; Public Distribution System; Ease of Doing Business; Production Linked Investment scheme, Exports; Branding of ‘Made in India’ products, Public Sector Delivery Mechanisms; Innovation, Green Growth; Non-Polluting sources of Energy and Vehicles, among others.

The participants lauded the government for its efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve and for the strong recovery in economic growth in the second quarter of 2020-21, the release said.

They further stated that India is among very few countries whose economic activity has risen with declining pandemic induced fatalities.

The Finance Minister thanked the participants for sharing their suggestions and assured them that they would be carefully considered while preparing the Budget 2021-22.

