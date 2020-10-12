Sitharaman announces stimulus package to boost demand in economy

New Delhi, October 12, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a major stimulus package that she said is expected to boost demand by more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the economy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The package includes two components -- LTC Cash Voucher Scheme and Special Festival Advance Scheme -- to stimulate consumer spending, she said at a press conference here.

Under the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme, government employees can opt to receive cash amounting to leave encashment plus three times ticket fare, to buy something of their choice. The items bought should be those attracting GST of 12% or more. Only digital transactions are allowed, and GST Invoice will have to be produced.

The biggest incentive for employees to avail the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme is that in a four-year block ending in 2021, the LTC not availed will lapse. Instead, this will encourage employees to avail of this facility to buy goods which can help their families, the Minister said.

The estimated cost of the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme is Rs 5,675 crore for the Central Government and Rs 1,900 crore for public sector banks and public sector undertakings.

Tax concessions for LTC tickets will be available for state government and private sector too, if they choose to give such facility so that their employees can also benefit, she said.

Ms Sitharaman said the indications are that savings of government and organized sector employees have increased. "We want to incentivize such people to boost demand for the benefit of the less fortunate. On a conservative basis, we expect the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme to generate additional consumer demand in the range of Rs 28,000 crore," she said.

The Special Festival Advance Scheme which was meant for non-gazetted government employees is being revived as a one-time measure, for gazetted employees, too. All central government employees can now get interest-free advance of Rs. 10,000, in the form of a prepaid RuPay Card, to be spent by March 31, 2021.

The one-time disbursement of Special Festival Advance Scheme is expected to amount to Rs. 4,000 crore; if given by all state governments, another Rs. 8,000 crore is expected to be disbursed. Employees can spend this on any festival.